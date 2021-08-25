Greatest Escapes to the Country presenter Nicki Chapman's garden is an ultra-modern oasis The TV star recently gave her outdoor space a face lift

Presenter Nicki Chapman has spent more than ten years working on property show, Escape to the Country, and its spinoffs - so it's no wonder that her own home, situated in West London, is immaculate.

MORE: Escape to the Country's Nicki Chapman reveals one problem with the BBC show

And recently, the 54-year-old TV star decided to give her garden a bit of a facelift to match it - and the results are absolutely stunning.

Taking to Instagram, Nicki has shared a glimpse into her newly transformed ultra-modern outdoor oasis, which she has dubbed her "happy place". See it below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicki Chapman has transformed her garden into an ultra-modern oasis

Alongside the video, Nicki wrote in the caption: "Ta dah! So here is the brand new garden, which I managed to film in between the showers a couple of weeks ago. The white hydrangeas are now in full bloom," adding that she was looking forward to "hours and hours of pleasure pottering around and enjoying this special place."

MORE: Escape to the Country presenters' children: Jules Hudson, Jonnie Irwin, Ginny Buckley and more

MORE: The Rich Brothers' top tips to keep your garden looking beautiful this summer and beyond

The garden boasts a large patio area that has been decorated with chic grey floor tiles, plenty of luxurious spots to relax and even its own water feature.

The garden features a stunning water feature

The area also has several flower beds that have been filled with a variety of gorgeous colourful plants, including English Lavender and Euphorbia, which Nicki says the bees and other wildlife have "fallen in love with".

Towards the bottom of the garden, there is even a private space for summer barbecues and socialising. The back fence has been lined with a series of trees which help maintain a level of privacy.

Throughout the garden, Nicki has a number of flower beds

Explaining more about the idea behind the space, Nicki's caption continued: "The design brief for this courtyard garden was to have a space we could 'escape into', somewhere to have drinks with friends, and catch some evening sunlight, with planting to give year-round interest."

MORE: Escape to the Country's Nicki Chapman reveals unknown wedding details in heartfelt post

Nicki's famous friends and followers were loving the transformation and took to the comment section below the post to share their thoughts.

"It's a little oasis... enjoy it lovely Nicki! Love the water feature ...all that's missing are the windchimes," one fan wrote. Another said: "It's a beaut, Nicki," while fellow presenter YolanDa Brown gushed: "Loooove it Nicki! Totally different vibe from your old garden."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.