Jonnie Irwin shares delight over incredible Escape to the Country news

Escape to the Country presenter Jonnie Irwin has shared his delight after discovering that the daytime BBC One show has been nominated for a National Television Award.

Taking to Twitter, the presenter wrote: "Very proud to learn that @Escape_Country has been nominated for an NTA Award for best daytime show."

"There's some good competition as always but if you'd like to vote for us then that would be lovely," he added, sharing the link for the awards, where fans can cast their vote until 11pm on Friday 4 June 2021.

Fans were thrilled for Jonnie and the rest of the Escape to the Country team, which includes Steve Brown, Alistair Appleton, Nicki Chapman and more. "Amazing stuff! Hope you win," one person replied. Another said: "You have my vote, Jonnie. Well done," while a third wrote: "Voted! Good luck, best programme out in afternoon."

Away from his television work, Jonnie is a father of three. The 47-year-old and wife Jessica welcomed adorable twin boys Rafa and Cormac in June 2020, while their eldest son, Rex, was born in late 2018.

Last year, in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, he opened up about the difficulties of being away from his family for long periods of time to film Escape to the Country, as well as Channel 4 travel show A Place in the Sun.

Jonnie and his eldest son, Rex

He said: "I feel guilty not being here more to help, but Jess is the most flexible person in the world. She's very grounded and takes a really common-sense approach to things. Our lives have always been like this, but in the future I'd like to spend more time in the UK."

However, it seems that despite feeling guilty, Jonnie goes above and beyond to make sure he's there for his family. In fact, last year, he revealed to his Instagram followers that he had travelled for over 24 hours just so he could spend a "couple of precious days" with his wife and sons.

Alongside a sweet snap of the whole family, Jonnie wrote: "25 hours of travelling to get back to the family for a couple of precious days. To be honest the work days are far from a walk in the park at the moment but it relieves a bit of the guilt I feel from leaving their mum on her own to hold the fort. Plus times with this fella are rarely anything but good ones."

