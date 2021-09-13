Escape to the Country: applications are open to appear in BBC show The BBC programme is currently looking for applicants

Escape to the Country is the beloved BBC show which sees hopeful house buyers hunt for their dream home in the countryside. The show's presenters, Nikki Chapman, Steve Brown, Jonnie Irwin and Sonali Shah provide their expert knowledge on the housing market to those wanting to move home.

If you've ever watched the show and fancied looking for a new property in the countryside yourself, then you can apply to be a contributor – and the show is even looking for applicants as we speak! Find out how to get involved below…

You can apply to be on Escape to the Country by filling in an online application here. The website reads: "In each programme we discover why they want to move, what they're looking for and which part of Britain they've set their heart on. In their chosen area, we show them three idyllic country properties that match their search criteria and their budget.

"During their journey, our buyers also have the chance to enjoy country life. They might visit beautiful local towns, tour iconic British homes and monuments or gain hands-on experience of traditional rural crafts and pursuits. If you live in a hectic city, long for the tranquillity of the countryside and are seriously thinking of moving, then please apply. We could help you find your perfect rural home."

Could you see yourself on the BBC show?

Nikki previously opened up about showing hopeful couples around the countryside in a recent episode, but admitted there was one thing that she found challenging about taking them to prospective homes. After bidding programme contributors Dick and Louise a number of properties in the Cambridge countryside, she said "If I'm honest, it's not the easiest thing in the world showing a couple a county which they really don't know very well."

She added: "But I think what we've achieved over the last few days is a fantastic cross-section of properties to tempt Dick and Louise."

