Countryfile viewers were left shocked and 'in tears' on Sunday evening after a particularly upsetting episode.

Presenter Adam Henson was on hand to deal with Dorset ewes who were due to give birth on the programme, but one lamb was sadly stillborn, leading audiences at home to react to the "traumatic" moment.

After a number of births that went smoothly, Adam told viewers: "I can feel one head but lots of legs and I've just got to determine which legs belong to the head so I'm pulling the right legs with the right head.

"The lamb feels really quite small and I'm not confident the first lamb is alive." It then transpired that one lamb had not survived.

Many took to social media to express their sadness at the show, with many in tears while watching. One person tweeted: "This is way too traumatic for Sunday tea time. COME ON LITTLE LAMBS! #countryfile." Another wrote: "Ooooh countyfile making me cry with them sheep #Countryfile."

Adam has presented the show since 2001

A third viewer added: "Please tell me I'm not the only one crying at the lamb adoption on @BBCCountryfile Well done to @AdamHenson and team. The way the ewe got up to look after her 'new' baby was beautiful. #Countryfile." Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: "That was stressful, so pleased two are alive and ok... #Countryfile."

The presenter, who has been a part of the show since 2001, is clearly an expert in his field and informed the viewers of the process of lambing.

"A lot can happen in a few days on the farm. […] The pregnant Dorsets have been in this shed for a few days and already we have had 10 give birth. Our beautiful new lambs are up on their feet already. But there are still 16 ewes waiting to give birth so lots of work to be done."

