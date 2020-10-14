Helen Skelton 'spoils' her sons with unbelievable bedroom feature The kids even helped with the fun design

BBC Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton unveiled her children’s bedroom complete with handmade climbing wall and her followers were seriously impressed.

On her Instagram feed, Helen shared images of her kitchen renovation and incredible bathroom transformation. In addition to this, she posted multiple photographs to showcase the room she has created for her children.

Helen shares her Yorkshire home with her husband Richie Myler and their two children. She has been overhauling her house since they purchased it in January 2020.

Helen reveals her sons share a room and she has had bespoke bunk beds made

The boys share the space, so Helen has had bespoke bunk beds made and she explained on Instagram that they also “crafted sliding drawers underneath to make the most of the space”. However, it wasn’t the savvy storage or impeccably made beds that had fans dazzled - it was the climbing wall in the corner, which the boys actually helped to design.

Her sons love their new adventure bedroom

As well as Helen’s followers, many celebrity friends commented to express their amazement. Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill said: “This is amazing! Bet they love it” and fellow Countryfile presenter, Matt Baker simply wrote: “Class”.

Helen posted a picture of the fun play area on Instagram, with one of her young sons scaling the wall. She accompanied the photograph with a caption about her reasoning behind the decision: “Husband thinks I am spoiling them. He’s probably right... I just wanted something fun for them, life’s too short right!”.

One of Helen's sons shows off his climbing skills

She goes on to say: “My kids climb on everything so this is perfect for them”. She also reveals that the designer she worked with asked the children for their opinions and talked them through the best choices.

The design team have incorporated the climbing wall into a tree painting to create a very clever and fun corner for the boys.

Helen was persuaded to buy the property, thanks to its large garden, despite it needing lots of work. In an interview with Country Living, she said: "We bought it for the garden – that was the main pull. We found a tiny broken house with a two-acre garden”.

