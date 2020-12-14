Death in Paradise season ten's airdate finally confirmed - and it's sooner than you think! Who has January blues when we can go to the island of St Marie?!

Death in Paradise will be returning to our screens in the new year - and BBC has finally confirmed the airdate!

MORE: Jason Manford talks taking over from Ralf Little on Death in Paradise one day

It has been announced that the new series will premiere on Thursday 7 January at 9pm, and we can't wait to see what's in store for DI Neville Parker and his team on the island of St Marie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Miller returns to Death in Paradise

To celebrate to show's tenth series, plenty of recognisable faces have returned to the popular murder mystery, including Ben Miller, Sara Martin and Josephine Jobert. Guest stars including Jason Manford and Kelvin Fletcher will also be appearing.

MORE: Jason Manford and Kelvin Fletcher give sneak peek at Death in Paradise filming

MORE: Ardal O'Hanlon reveals whether he'd ever return to Death in Paradise

BBC bosses have already teased what to expect in season ten. The synopsis reads: "Florence thinks she’s ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago – but she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly… Neville soon realises he is existing in the Caribbean, rather than embracing life there.

Jason is set to guest star

"With Florence’s help, he determines to seize the day and finds himself starting to reveal some of his secrets – including of a romantic nature. But is Neville really built for a life in the tropics? And is a romantic relationship ever going to be possible for him?"

While fans are keen to see other detectives including Kris Marshall and Ardal O'Hanlon return to the show, the latter previously said that it was unlikely that he'd return to the series.

Are you looking forward to the show's return?

The 54-year-old told HELLO! and other reporters: "I can say definitely not, I really feel a real sense of closure as an actor, but also as a person, a real sense of completion.

"I really felt that in terms of you know, as an acting job, it was wonderful and varied and incredibly busy. Jack's pretty much in every scene so you've got an awful lot of stuff to get through every day and I just feel from that point of view alone like, there was nowhere else to go."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.