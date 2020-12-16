Who is New Life in the Country star Sarah Beeny's husband? The presenter has been married for nearly 20 years

Viewers have been loving Sarah Beeny's Life in the Country, which follows the property expert's move from London to the Somerset countryside. But who is Sarah's husband Graham Swift who features on the show? Here's all you need to know...

Sarah and Graham tied the knot in 2003 and have been happily married ever since. The two met when the TV star was 18 after being set up on a blind date and today the couple share four sons - Billy, 15, Charlie, 14, Raffy, 11, and ten-year-old Laurie - as well as a number of adorable pets, including a cockapoo called Maple.

Graham, 47, works primarily as an artist and has had his artwork featured in several exhibitions. However, he recently shared that he has put his work on hold to focus on renovating the semi-derelict former dairy farm.

WATCH: Sarah Beeny talks about moving from London with her husband and four children

In a Instagram post, the father-of-four wrote: "For the last year I have exchanged my paintbrush's for high vis and a tape measure. If you are having a very slow evening, you can follow the build progress and my wife and family's move on C4."

The family moved to the 220-acre sheep farm in Somerset after buying the property in August 2018, and have been in the process of renovating it ever since. Recently, the development suffered a backlash from local residents who opposed some of the changes the couple intend to make to the property.

Sarah and husband Graham have been married since 2003

Back in March 2019, Sarah revealed that swapping citylife for the quiet countryside was actually Graham's idea. She told HELLO!: "Graham's always wanted to move out of London and we've always harboured dreams of giving the boys that Swallows and Amazons childhood idyll."

She added that they wanted her boys to "be children as long as they can".

Sarah hopes to one day see her and Graham's future grandchildren living in their new 220-acre sheep farm, saying: "This house has been the beating heart of our extended family and I even imagined having our grandchildren here."

