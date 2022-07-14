Love Island's Davide sends 'secret message' amid latest bust-up with Ekin-Su

It's been claimed that Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti sent a 'secret message' to the outside world during Wednesday night's episode in which he locked horns with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu once again - to Jay Younger of all people!

Although the two Islanders didn't get off the best start due to the fact that Ekin-Su temporarily mugged Davide off to be with Jay, the two boys did manage to become good friends before Jay's exit at the last recoupling ceremony.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island's Ekin-Su and Jay sneak around to hide from Davide

And it seems like Davide may already be missing Jay's company as, according to the dumped Islander, he asked Davide to do something in the villa if he was ever feeling lonely without his buddy.

Taking to Twitter during last night's show, Jay wrote: "No one knows this, but I told Davide to cook carbonara for everyone if he was missing me as a secret message to the outside world #LoveIsland @Davide_Sancli."

Davide reportedly sent a secret message to dumped Islander Jay

And lo and behold, Davide was seen serving up bowls of pasta to his contestants on the episode before the arrival of special guest Becky Hill. Fans found the whole thing hilarious and wasted no time in responding to Jay's tweet. One person wrote: "Best bromance ever cant wait to see you guys reunite."

"Omgggg that's cute," another said, and a third added: "I was surprised they showed Davide cooking food for everyone in the Villa! Makes sense now."

David and Ekin-Su came to blows again on Wednesday night's show

As fans will know, Jay was sent home with Chyna Mills on Sunday night's show when the group were forced to choose between them and another couple, Dami Hope and Summer Botwe.

Meanwhile, Ekin-Su and Davide came to blows on Wednesday night's episode following the arrival of returning Islander Adam Collard, who has expressed interest in getting to know the Turkish-born actress.

Given that she already betrayed him by kissing Jay on the terrace, Davide expressed doubts over whether Ekin-Su was being truthful when she said she had no feelings for Adam, saying: "I see how she acts when a guy above the average enters the Villa every time. Sometimes the way she acts to the boys I don't like."

