The Summer I Turned Pretty: will there be a season two? Viewers have adored the hit show

The Summer I Turned Pretty has been a big hit for Amazon Prime Video, as it follows the teenage romances of Belly Conklin. Based on the bestselling trilogy by Jenny Han, who also penned Netflix’s hit movie series To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, fans are already desperate for a follow-up season - so is it actually happening? Find out here...

MORE: Viewers all saying the same thing about new teen drama The Summer I Turned Pretty

According to Deadline, it is all good news for fans of these sweet teen drama! It has been reported that the show was greenlit for season two ahead of its release in late June - so fans can expect to tune into even more first love and first heartbreak.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched The Summer I Turned Pretty yet?

So what is the show about for those yet to give it a try? The official synopsis reads: "Belly Conklin is about to turn 16, and she’s headed to her favourite place in the world, Cousins Beach, to spend the summer with her family and the Fishers.

MORE: 15 of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming out in 2022

MORE: Is Regé-Jean Page returning to Bridgerton for season three?

"Belly’s grown up a lot over the past year, and she has a feeling that this summer is going to be different than all the summers before."

Ready for round two Belly Conklin?

Starring Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard and Christopher Briney, viewers have been adoring the show, with many taking to Twitter to discuss it. One person wrote: "Do you guys had watched the series #TheSummerITurnedPretty. It’s so beautiful I mean it's a really good series I totally loved it and I am so obsessed over this couple and the show too. Season 1 was amazing can't wait for season 2."

Another person added: "Just finished the summer I turned pretty, 20/10. Cried like a baby. Obsessed with the show, can’t wait for season 2. Will be rereading all the books #thesummeriturnedpretty."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.