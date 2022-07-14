The full-length trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here - and it looks epic!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase.

The trailer for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is finally here and we think we speak for everyone when we say that it's got us seriously excited to return to Middle Earth.

MORE: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: meet the cast

The epic new series tells the story of the Second Age of Middle-earth, a few thousand years before Bilbo Baggins ever stumbled across that ring. It will introduce viewers to some of J R R Tolkien's legendary characters from the island kingdom of Númenor as well as feature some characters that fans may already be familiar with. Check it out below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: The full-length trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here

Among the main characters that fans will already know are Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). They will be joined by the likes of Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). Additional Númenóreans also recently announced are Kemen (Leon Wadham) and Eärien (Ema Horvath).

MORE: 47 hottest brand new shows coming to our screens in 2022

MORE: Resident Evil viewers are extremely divided over one aspect of new Netflix show

The trailer also highlights some of the realms viewers will visit over the course of the eight-part series, including the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and of course, the island kingdom of Númenór.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and quickly rushed to the comment section below the video on YouTube to discuss. One said: "That looks amazing... Perfect casting, perfect VFX, perfect music."

"Been waiting so long for this and wow it doesn't disappoint it looks spectacular I'm excited for September," another added while a third enthused: "This looks beautiful! Can't wait!!"

The series is coming to Amazon Prime Video on 2 September 2022

So what can we expect from the show? The official synopsis reads: ""Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

MORE: World on Fire is finally filming season two – details

"From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The multi-season drama will launch on Prime Video on Friday 2 September 2022, with new episodes available weekly. We can't wait!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.