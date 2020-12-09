Sarah Beeny's New Life in the Country hit with criticism from locals Sarah Beeny relocated from London with her husband and four sons

Sarah Beeny and her family have moved from London to the countryside, as shown in her new series, New Life in the Country, but it turns that some of the local residents are less than impressed with her development plans.

MORE: Sarah Beeny's New Life in the Country: meet her family

Sarah and her family are doing up a 1970s farmhouse, and have received planning permission for the land, but some locals have suggested that her plans to add an exit onto the main road will cause more accidents.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Beeny talks about moving from London

According to Somerset County Gazette, the comments objected to their planning permission application back in 2019, with Wincanton resident Paul Williams explaining: "Having lived here for 35 years and in that time seem dozens of accidents on this notorious stretch of road, several of which have been through my hedge. The idea of adding a further entrance/exit in this zone seems irresponsible and downright dangerous."

He added: "I fully support the Parish Council's view that in the interest of public safety this proposal must be rejected."

MORE: 6 facts you need to know about Sarah Beeny's New Life in the Country

MORE: Sarah Beeny's family getaway to the Isles of Scilly

Resident Sandra Pentecost said: "I think it would be extremely foolish to allow any further vehicular access onto this road, particularly as the proposed dwelling has a well maintained and safe access from Barrow Water Lane. The tracks that the applicants are claiming to be existing access points are in fact not and never have been for vehicular use."

Sarah opened up about moving her family

Chatting about her big move to HELLO!, Sarah previously said: "The new show is all about making the most of the available space.

"We didn't move rather than build a new extension, we've moved because we wanted a whole new way of life. I would have been depressed about closing down this house if there wasn’t a new door opening. But it feels like a new exciting chapter is beginning."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.