Worzel Gummidge star Mackenzie Crook looks unrecognisable as he transforms for role The actor has shaved his head for a television role

Mackenzie Crook is set to delight us once again in the role of Worzel Gummidge for the upcoming Christmas special, Worzel Gummidge, Saucy Nancy, but fans were quick to comment how different he looked during a recent appearance on The One Show.

The Detectorists star appeared on the show with a shaved head, and viewers were quick to note how different he looked, with one concerned person writing: "Mackenzie Crook looks ill, hope he's ok."

However, his new look is for the upcoming season of Britannia, as one fan explained: "He's currently filming Britannia, as I recall on a podcast from a few days ago. His character in the show is bald."

Mackenzie appeared on The One Show

In the Sky Atlantic show, he plays both Veran, the fearful leader of the Druids and the underworld, and Veran's brother, Harka. In season two, Harka, also known as Dead Man, awakes from the dead and returns to Britannia seeking his brother Veran, who Harka believes usurped him. Harka's arrival threatens to overthrow the Druids as he seeks revenge on his brother.

Mackenzie is currently filming Britannia season three

Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters about the role back in 2019, he said: "I wasn't quite as convinced as they [the writers] were that I could pull that off. My initial reaction was 'Yes, yeah, absolutely my god what a challenge for an actor' and then [there were] crushing doubts.

"He had to be completely different, with Veran we saw as a Dalai Lama figure that had been chosen at a very young age." "Whereas his wayward brother," he continued, "had just come back and he wasn't restricted by this reverence and so he was freer ... Jez gave me these steers: 'look at a young David Bowie, look at a young Iggy Pop and see if that does anything.'"

