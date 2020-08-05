Eamonn Holmes debates How to Lose a Stone in 21 Days doctor’s claims ahead of show The This Morning star had some questions for the expert

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes has shared his scepticism with the medical professional involved in the new Channel 4 show How to Lose a Stone in 21 Days. Doctor Michael Mosley appeared on This Morning on Wednesday, where he was interviewed by Eamonn and his wife and co-host, Ruth Langsford.

The doctor explained that his diet involves clients limiting their food intake to just 800 calories a day, significantly lower than the recommended amount of 2500 calories a day for men and 2000 calories for women. Eamonn expressed confusion about this guideline, asking Dr Mosley, "How could you possibly be happy on 800 calories a day?"

MORE: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford confuse fans after sharing incredible safari photos

Dr Mosley appeared on This Morning to discuss his new show

The doctor admitted it was difficult, but claimed that people would feel better after the first few days, saying: "It's pretty tough to begin with but what most people report is within about three or four days their stomachs shrink and they go into fat burning mode."

He went on: "Initially [your stomach] tells you [that] you need to eat, and then when it realises you're not going to get those delicious doughnuts, it starts to burn fat and you enter a stage called ketosis, and that is linked to improved mood."

How to Lose a Stone in 21 Days with Michael Mosley begins at 9 pm on Wednesday

This Morning viewers had a range of reactions to the segment, with many taking to Twitter to express their opinions. One wrote: "Are ITV Daytime really giving airtime to a 'medical professional' advocating following an 800 calorie a day diet for several months? Yes, yes they are. I'm so exhausted at having to pull things like this up #ThisMorning."

Others agreed, chiming in: "This does not sound healthy!! I’m only petite but even I need more calories like that. Extreme dieting can’t be good for anyone," and: "#ThisMorning instead of encouraging an unhealthy 800 calories diet to lose a stone in 21 days maybe encourage a lifestyle change to eat a healthy amount of calories and do some exercise for long term benefits."

READ: Eamonn Holmes delights fans with his first-ever fashion post!

Some viewers supported the doctor's plan, however, with a couple claiming it had helped them. One tweeted: "I was 40 stone and so far have lost 14st 7lb following only Michael Mosley's diet. In just 2.5yrs. I've given myself a 3 year goal."

Another added: "@DrMichaelMosley saw the reaction to the 800 diet on #ThisMorning I did the diet last year after doctor said I was pre diabetic. It was hard at first but now 1 year on I'm in great health exercise harder and enjoy eating healthy food more than ever!" How to Lose a Stone in 21 Days with Michael Mosley airs on Wednesday evening at 9 pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.