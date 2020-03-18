Phillip Schofield has hinted that the future of This Morning could be in doubt over the coronavirus pandemic. The TV host was discussing the outbreak with fellow presenter Holly Willoughby alongside guests Anneka Rice and Matthew Wright on Wednesday morning when he admitted the team were there by "the skin of their teeth."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield on the future of This Morning

After announcing the news that popular soaps were to stop filming, Phillip, 57, said: "That also goes for [EastEnders], Casualty, Holby and Doctors. I mean it's bound to happen isn't it." The TV star added: "We're all holding on by the skin of our teeth." The presenter's concern for This Moring came shortly after the BBC confirmed that they were postponing filming for their soap EastEnders and altering their broadcasting schedule.

MORE: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announce dramatic change to This Morning

Phillip and Holly spoke about the future of This Morning amid the coronavirus pandemic

The statement read: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice. The decision was made after the latest government update. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England." It continued: "We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible."

MORE: Loose Women star Linda Robson reveals what she'd tell her younger self with throwback picture

As well as popular soaps, other live TV programmes and upcoming series have been altered, disrupted, and even cancelled completely, amid the pandemic. Fellow daytime TV show Loose Women have had to change their format by removing a live audience from their studio, Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid had to call in to the show via the video link due to her self-isolating, and The One Show presenter Matt Baker phoned in on Tuesday evening's show after revealing he was in self-isolation.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.