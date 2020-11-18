Alison Hammond fills in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning - find out why Alison and Phillip Schofield are presenting Wednesday's episode

Alison Hammond stepped into Holly Willoughby's role on Wednesday's This Morning. Appearing alongside regular host Phillip Schofield, Alison told viewers: "Hello and welcome to your midweek This Morning with me Alison Hammond, who's standing in for Holly, who's having a well-deserved day off."

MORE: Ruth Langsford: We 'put the work in' to land This Morning roles

It's not known what prompted the day off, but plenty on social media were pleased to see Alison's face on their screens. One person wrote: "I really love Alison Hammond presenting #ThisMorning she is very natural and brings me pure joy," while a second tweeted: "Oh it's Alison! That's a nice surprise #ThisMorning."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alison Hammond explains why she's filling in for Holly Willoughby

The host's temporary stint comes soon after reports began swirling that Alison and Dermot O'Leary are due to take over from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford as the show's Friday presenters.

According to The Mirror, the decision was made as it's "time for a change". The report went on to say that everyone feels for the couple, who are well-liked on the team, but "tough decisions" had to be made.

Plenty of viewers have been taking to social media to voice their opinion on the change. One person wrote: "Friday was the only day I was interested in watching This Morning," one wrote, whilst another fan said: "Shocking!! Bad move by This Morning."

MORE: Eamonn Holmes shares This Morning memory following axe - fans react

MORE: This Morning star Fern Britton reacts to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' departure news

MORE: Alison Hammond questioned over Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' news

Reports has swirled that Alison and Dermot are due to take over from Ruth and Eamonn

"My husband & I just signed a petition for you & Ruth," added a third, whilst a fourth follower remarked: "You and Ruth should have your own morning show (on a different channel) you'd definitely get a large audience."

Ruth and Eamonn are yet to confirm or deny the report, but Ruth recently did open up about the "work" her and her husband had put in to get where they are today. Speaking to the Mirror Notebook, Ruth said: "We put the work in. We didn't do a reality show and get an overnight job on telly. We've come through the ranks.

"Eamonn was only 19 when he started out. And he was doing the teatime news in Belfast during The Troubles. It was heavy stuff. And he's now got an OBE for services to broadcasting."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.