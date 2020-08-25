How This Morning will be very different after Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's return We can't wait for Holly and Phil to return!

This Morning has been a regular staple on our screens for the past few months, keeping us going through difficult times providing important information as well as light-hearted entertainment. Whether it's been Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield at the beginning of lockdown or Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford during the summer break (as well as Alison Hammond and Rochelle Humes, too!), we've been loving watching the familiar faces each morning.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shows off her flawless figure in chic white swimsuit from summer holiday

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes reveals 'love story' in heartfelt new post

Next week marks the return of show regulars Holly and Phil and we can't wait to see them back on our screens! Find out how the new series will be different after their return...

MORE: Eamonn Holmes unveils new look that surprises fans

Holly and Phillip will be back on our screens very soon

Focus on escapism

After a difficult few months for both viewers and the show, ITV explained in a statement that the new episodes will have a different theme to them and focus on escapism. The statement read: "As viewers navigate through one of the most uncertain and unsettling years in a very long time due to the pandemic, this autumn on This Morning will focus on escapism, celebrating the best that Britain has to offer, with brand new travel, beauty, cooking and animal series."

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been filling in over the summer

Regular faces finally back in the studio

While viewers at home have been delighted to see a familiar face in the studio fronting the show each day, the rest of the regular contributors have had to appear via video link, including many of the cooking segments. But, ITV have announced that everyone's favourite chef, Gino D'Acampo will be back in the studio to demonstrate and share more of his delicious dishes.

Gino will be making a return to the studio

Brand new segment with special guest

Keeping in line with the theme of escapism, viewers can look forward to a new four-part strand Best of British, which sees actor and presenter Nigel Havers embark upon a stunning tour of Britain. Nigel will be visiting different locations to learn of our nation's history and achievements - from boats and cars to coastlines, and of course all things culinary. On the new segment, Nigel said: "It's a genuine pleasure to be able to take the time out to tour Britain for This Morning viewers this September. I've packed some hand sanitiser, a picnic blanket and an umbrella just in case!"

John Torode's Jurassic Coast

John Torode has been calling in to the show on the odd occasion to offer his culinary tips (remember THAT kitchen fire disaster?) but now he's going a step further and taking us on a journey across the Jurassic Coast. John said: "Dorset is one of my favourite parts of the country and I feel very lucky to have been able to get out and explore the mighty Jurassic Coast during this time. I cannot wait to share with you some gorgeous recipes from the area. Not to mention that viewers will get the chance to judge my kayaking skills… So watch Torode back out on the road."

John Torode will be taking us on a tour of the Jurassic Coast

When is the new series of This Morning returning?

After a long summer holiday, Phillip and Holly are returning to This Morning on Tuesday 1 September. Holly and Phil are currently being covered by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, who usually present the show every Friday. Holly, her husband Dan Baldwin, and their three children – Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and five-year-old Chester – had reportedly planned to spend seven weeks at Quinta do Lago, a luxurious resort in the Algarve. But she has decided to take two weeks off the break to allow her to spend the necessary 14 days at home before returning to TV screens on 1 September.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.