Andrea McLean was reduced to tears as she filmed her final episode of Loose Women following a 13-year stint on Wednesday. And a few hours later, the presenter took to her Instagram page to share her heartfelt thanks to the cast and crew – as well as the viewers.

In an emotional tribute, the 51-year-old said: "I can't believe that's it. Done. 13 years flashing before my eyes in an hour of telly. Thank you to the incredible team at @loosewomen who every day put the show together and make it happen; editorial, production, and crew - you are all wonderful and I'm going to miss you SO MUCH."

WATCH: Andrea McLean breaks down in tears on Loose Women

Turning her attention to her fellow Loose Women friends, Andrea added: "To the ladies - we will always have WhatsApp so I'm not going far! And to the most important members of the gang, the women at home who have watched faithfully every day, laughing, crying and sharing your stories. I love you and I'm going to miss you like crazy!!

"I'd like to think of this goodbye as 'au revoir' rather than goodbye... Who knows what the future has in store," she concluded. "I just know that sometimes, when the time feels right, you have to leap and hope that you fly..."

During her final show, Andrea was joined by co-hosts Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Judi Love, where they reflected on her time on Loose Women. The special edition of the programme also heard from a number of fellow ITV stars including Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid and Lorraine Kelly, who sent their best wishes to Andrea on her departure.

Andrea shared this snap from her final day at Loose Women

Andrea made the shock announcement she was leaving the show back in November. Explaining her reason as to why she is saying goodbye to the panel, the TV star said: "[I'm leaving] Because I want to be brave. All the incredible feedback I had from my book, I want to bring it to life.

"It was a really big decision to jump and see if I fall or if I fly. So I'm going to be saying goodbye to Loose Women." She continued: "You just never know until you try, so I just want to put myself out there and see what the universe has in store."

