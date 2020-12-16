Andrea McLean breaks down during emotional final episode of Loose Women The presenter made her final appearance on Wednesday

Andrea McLean couldn't hold back the tears as she appeared on ITV's Loose Women for the last time after 13 years on the programme.

Speaking to visibly emotional co-hosts Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Judi Love, the presenter said her goodbyes during Wednesday's very special episode.

Andrea told her colleagues: "It's beginning to feel real now," as she wiped away tears while watching co-star and friend Brenda Edwards sing her out of the show.

WATCH: Andrea McLean breaks down on Loose Women

The presenter then added: "Can I just say being on loose women is like being on a soap opera. Oh ladies, that's it from me!"

The episode saw the four presenters reminiscing on Andrea's time on Loose Women from debates to fashion choices. Wednesday's edition of the programme also heard from a number of fellow ITV stars including Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid and Lorraine Kelly, who sent their best wishes to Andrea on her departure.

Wednesday's episode was dedicated to Andrea

Ben Shephard, who appeared with Andrea on breakfast TV in their early ITV careers, made a surprise appearance via video link to send his best wishes to his former co-star. The episode also saw a number of throwback images and clips of the TV star during her long-running stint on the daytime show.

Andrea made the shock announcement she was leaving the show back in November and was visibly emotional while explaining her reasons for leaving to fellow panellists Linda Robson, Saira Khan and Brenda Edwards.

The presenter made the announcement last month

Holding back the tears, Andrea began: "I didn't think I was going to cry, I told you girls before the show, but I'm going to be leaving Loose Women. I didn't mean to cry I'm so sorry.

[I'm leaving] Because I want to be brave. All the incredible feedback I had from my book, I want to bring it to life. It was a really big decision to jump and see if I fall or if I fly. So I'm going to be saying goodbye to Loose Women."

She continued: "You just never know until you try, so I just want to put myself out there and see what the universe has in store."

