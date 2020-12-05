Andrea McLean reveals surprising thing she'll miss most about Loose Women The famous mum made the reveal on Instagram

Andrea McLean has revealed that plenty of gossiping takes place in the Loose Women make-up room!

The famous mum made the reveal when taking part in a fan Q&A on Friday.

When asked what she was going to miss most about the popular ITV show, she revealed: "The gossip from the make-up room."

Oh to be a fly on the wall as the team are getting glammed up!

The mother-of-two also revealed that her last day as a host would be 16 December, but did add that she'd be returning to the show as a guest panellist in the future.

Andrea answered questions on Instagram

Andrea was also asked about her leaving party, with one fan writing: "Will you and the Loose Women have a lockdown leaving night?"

The 51-year-old's reply was priceless!

"It may have to be over Zoom but there will be wine," she explained in response.

Andrea announced her departure from Loose Women last month

Andrea announced that she would be leaving Loose Women last month, sharing the news live on air.

The presenter, who first joined the show in 2007, was visibly emotional while explaining her reasons to fellow panellists Linda Robson, Saira Khan and Brenda Edwards.

Holding back the tears, Andrea began: "I didn't think I was going to cry, I told you girls before the show, but I'm going to be leaving Loose Women. I didn't mean to cry I'm so sorry.

"[I'm leaving] Because I want to be brave. All the incredible feedback I had from my book, I want to bring it to life. It was a really big decision to jump and see if I fall or if I fly. So I'm going to be saying goodbye to Loose Women."

She continued: "You just never know until you try, so I just want to put myself out there and see what the universe has in store."

