Nadia Sawalha shares emotional post about her parents - and fans can relate! The star's dad has appeared in two James Bond films

Nadia Sawalha has heaped praise on both her parents after they felt like they were being a "burden" on today's generation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a series of snaps of her mum and dad, Roberta and Nadim, the Loose Women presenter reassured her loved ones how much they mean to her.

"Not 'elderly' not 'vulnerable' not 'a burden' not 'a drain on the system'. Or any of the other words used to describe a huge section of our society," she wrote in the caption.

Of what her famous actor dad expressed, Nadia added: "Dad says he hates being defined in that way. He hates the way the media pigeon hole his generation and leave them feeling like they are a burden.

"Well let me tell you Mum and Dad none of those descriptions come to my mind when I look at you. What does though is a damn cool couple sat in their boyband coats eating pork pies and having a hoot! I love you both so much. Funny, wise and infuriating! Just as it should be! @nadimsawalha."

Many fans were quick to sympathise, with one writing: "My nan and grandads hate those words too! They in their 80s still fun loving and enjoying life! The will never be a burden to us or a drain to anything!" Another remarked: "Well said, I feel the same about my amazing parents."

One of the sweet snaps Nadia shared of her parents

Nadia is extremely close with both of her parents. She is one of three children, having two sisters, Julia and Dina. Two of Nadim's children have followed in his famous footsteps as Nadia previously starred in EastEnders as Annie Palmer, while her sister Julia is best known for playing Saffie Monsoon in Absolutely Fabulous.

Nadim, meanwhile, starred in James Bond films such as The Spy Who Loved Me and The Living Daylights. He's also had roles in Young Sherlock Holmes, The Awakening and The Bill.

Back in February, Nadia expressed her gratitude as she paid a heartfelt tribute to her parents. "Feeling blessed today... so lucky to live right next door to my parents," she said. "Both in their eighties, both so funny, smart and tenacious!! And damn fine looking!! Love you Betty and Teddy. #bloomingblessed #parentslove."

