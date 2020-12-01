Andrea McLean explains why putting up Christmas decorations was 'bittersweet' The Loose Women star announced her departure from the ITV show on Monday

Andrea McLean is already in the festive spirit – but getting her home ready for Christmas was a "bittersweet" moment.

The Loose Women star showed off some of her sparkly decorations on Monday, but she revealed the one thing missing from the annual tradition was her son, Finlay.

Admitting it was "strange" to put up her Christmas tree and tinsel without Finlay – who is away at university – for the first time in years, she penned: "It’s been strange this year, putting the decorations up without Finlay.

WATCH: Andrea McLean breaks down in tears as she announces departure from Loose Women

"For years Fin and I have put our Christmas jumpers on, cranked up the cheesy festive tunes and danced around while we unpacked, put up, tidied up, and then enjoyed our little grotto.

"So I FaceTimed him at uni once it was done to show him, and we all ended up having a family dinner together, phone propped up on the table, raising a glass while hundreds of miles apart. It was bittersweet if that makes sense?"

Andrea put her Christmas tree up without her son for the first time in years

Andrea added: "I’m sure many of you have felt the same! It’s still my favourite time of the year, and this is the earliest I’ve ever put the decs up, because this year THERE ARE NO RULES... put ‘em up when you want, where you want, however you want, because fairy lights make EVERYTHING better."

The TV star's emotional message comes after she announced that she is set to leave ITV's Loose Women after Christmas. The presenter, who first joined the show in 2007, made the shocking announcement on Monday's episode of the show.

Andrea has kicked off Christmas in her house

Holding back the tears, Andrea began: "I didn't think I was going to cry, I told you girls before the show, but I'm going to be leaving Loose Women. I didn't mean to cry I'm so sorry.

"[I'm leaving] because I want to be brave. All the incredible feedback I had from my book, I want to bring it to life. It was a really big decision to jump and see if I fall or if I fly. So I'm going to be saying goodbye to Loose Women."

She continued: "You just never know until you try, so I just want to put myself out there and see what the universe has in store."

