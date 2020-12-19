Duchess Camilla makes surprise appearance on Strictly final The Duchess of Cornwall isn't the first royal to appear on this series

The Duchess of Cornwall shocked Strictly Come Dancing viewers on Saturday night after she made a surprise appearance during the 2020 final.

Camilla shared a brief message with this year's finalists during a compilation of kind words from members of the public, celebrities and key workers who spoke about how Strictly and dance has helped them get through this difficult year.

The Duchess said: "I think it's just lifted our spirits, it's lifted the whole country's spirits. I'm very excited, I know who I'll be voting for."

WATCH: Duchess Camilla's adorable visit to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

She added: "I'd like, on behalf of everybody who watches Strictly, to say an enormous thank you to everybody who's been involved in this production in this particularly difficult year. You have given everybody so much pleasure and you've uplifted the nation."

Camilla made a brief cameo on Strictly

Of course, Camilla isn't the only royal who has made a cameo in this year's Strictly.

Last month, Prince Harry appeared via video link from his home in LA to wish his close friend, JJ Chalmers, well in the competition, before he was sadly eliminated earlier this month.

The Duke of Sussex could be heard saying to JJ and his professional partner Amy Dowden: "Nice tan JJ. Hi Amy it's really nice to meet you. When I first met JJ he was a shell of himself, but then to see you shine through Invictus, that was the start of an amazing journey."

Harry continued: "I'm so genuinely proud. You're not a dancer, proving that you can do anything you put your mind to, which is amazing."

