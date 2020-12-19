hellomagazine.com
Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec revealed the sweet reason why he wants to see his wife Janette Manrara win the series finale on Saturday night
In her final HELLO! video diary, Shirley Ballas spoke to Aljaz Skorjanec to find out who he's rooting for in Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing final – huge hint: he's married to her!
MORE: Shirley Ballas looks unrecognisable with blonde hair
While it's not surprising that Aljaz would want his wife Janette Manrara to walk away with the Glitterball trophy, there is a very sweet reason behind it – you're going to need some tissues for this answer. Watch the video below.
WATCH: Aljaz Skorjanec reveals sweet reason why he wants wife Janette Manrara to win Strictly
MORE: Shirley Ballas transforms home into stunning Christmas grotto – see photos
READ: Shirley Ballas and Daniel Taylor talk Christmas and wedding plans in first joint photoshoot
Shirley also shares her most "difficult" moment from the series, we totally agree. And reveals which couple left her with a lasting impression she's unlikely to forget – it's a good one! Check out the clip above.
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.