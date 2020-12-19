Everything you need to know about Strictly star Jamie Laing's family The Made in Chelsea star has amassed quite a personal fortune

Jamie Laing has had a Strictly Come Dancing journey like no other. Injury saw him forced to leave the competition back in 2019 – and now, one year on, he has returned and made it all the way to the finale with his partner Karen Hauer.

Before Strictly, he was widely known for his stint on E4's Made in Chelsea – where he was introduced as the sole heir to the McVitie's biscuits fortune – which, sadly for him, isn't true.

However, Jamie and his family are very fortunate people and he has even amassed an impressive net worth all of his own. But who is in Jamie's family? Keep reading to find out…

Who are Jamie Laing's parents?

Jamie’s father Nicholas Laing and his mother Penny Baines have been married for over three decades. Jamie and his siblings were raised in a plush four-bedroom apartment on London's exclusive King's Road.

Does Jamie Laing have siblings?

Jamie has one brother, Alexander Laing, and a sister, Emily Laing. Emily describes herself on Instagram as a singer and actor and has appeared in productions including The Go-Between, Genius and Sydney.

Who is Jamie Laing's girlfriend?

Jamie has been dating his MIC co-star and influencer Sophie 'Habbs' Habboo since April 2019. Speaking on The Moments That Made Me podcast, Jamie gushed: "I found someone who I couldn't be more compatible with, couldn't love more, couldn't respect more and realised, this is actually what life is about."

What is Jamie Laing's connection to McVitie's?

Jamie's great-great-grandfather, Sir Alexander Grant, invented the digestive biscuit in 1892. When company founder Robert McVitie died without an heir, Alexander was appointed chairman and managing director and left the company to son-in-law Hector Laing, who is Jamie’s great uncle, on his death in 1937.

Jamie’s father, Nicholas, is said to have sold his share in McVitie’s in the mid-90s.

Is Jamie Laing heir to the McVitie's fortune?

Jamie has denied that he is an heir to the McVitie's £485million fortune. "I’m not heir to anything. People always talk about this, I don’t know where this has come from," he previously told The Mirror.

"I think at the beginning of Made in Chelsea, it was all about affluent people and it was a nice story for them. It is true my great-grandfather started McVitie’s, so it was a nice 'in'."

Jamie also claims to have not seen a penny from the sale of his family's business. He added: "We sold the company a long time ago, but I don’t know where that money went. I haven’t seen any of it. It’s pretty upsetting. I’m hoping one day I find it. I don’t even get free biscuits."

What is Jamie Laing's net worth?

Jamie has done very well for himself since his first appearance on Made in Chelsea in 2011. According to Spear's magazine, he is worth around £2million thanks to his confectionery company Candy Kittens, plus various endorsement deals, TV shows and public appearances.

