Strictly's Jamie Laing's sister steals the show with cheeky message for Giovanni Pernice

Jamie Laing's sister Emily almost stole the show on Saturday after making a cheeky request for Giovanni Pernice's phone number.

The singer and actress appeared in a video message to wish her brother luck during the Strictly Come Dancing final, but it was her last request that had the audience in hysterics.

"Hi Jamie, it's me. Just a message to say I love you so much. You've got this, you are in the final, this is amazing," she said via video call.

"You have come so far since week one and that Cha-Cha and those trousers. We are all behind you all of the way, we love both of you so much."

She then cheekily added: "Have a good evening and give Giovanni my number."

Giovanni is currently single

The camera quickly turned to Giovanni who appeared to be blushing at the romantic request as Jamie and his partner, Karen Hauer, and Claudia Winkleman cracked up in the studio.

Fans also loved the public declaration from Emily, with one commenting on Twitter: "Lol. Jamie Laing's sister is a hoot!"

Alongside Emily, Jamie has one brother, Alexander Laing. Emily describes herself on Instagram as a singer and actor and has appeared in productions including The Go-Between, Genius and Sydney.

Giovanni is believed to be currently single following his split from Ashley Roberts.

The couple split earlier this year

In January 2020, Giovanni confirmed that the couple had ended their relationship with a statement on social media. It read: "Ash and I have made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other well for the future."

While the former couple claimed to "remain friends", they both removed all photos of each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

