Strictly Come Dancing is loved by TV viewers up and down the country, but it seems that the show even ignites the desire for other celebrities to join.

Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon, who plays Uncle Bryn in hit BBC comedy, has been inspired by fellow comedian Bill Bailey's performance in the ballroom competition.

Speaking to HELLO! and other press ahead of this weekend's grand finale, Bill and his professional partner Oti Mabuse made the revelation that the fellow actor would be keen to take part.

Oti explained: "I had a conversation with Rob Brydon, the comedian, and he said he's always watched Strictly, he's a big, big Strictly fan, and he [said] he always sees the older gentleman kind of being the comedic act, but for the first time he watched Bill, he thought 'Oh my goodness, if I did Strictly, there is a possibility, that I can go far'."

The former champion added: "And because he's a respected man and a respectable character in English society, [he said] if he ever came onto Strictly that would be what he would want to do, be taken seriously, and really give it his all and hopefully make the cut."

Could Rob be set to join the ballroom in 2021?

Bill also opened up about his performance on the show and how many presumed he would be a "comedy act" on the programme. "I think blokes sometimes feel a bit self-conscious, especially blokes at my age. We feel a bit like 'Oh I'm going to be called the Dad dancer' you know, but I think me showing that I can get out there and look a little bit more than just shuffling, then why not?"

Joining Bill in the race to the final is EastEnders star Maisie Smith and her partner Gorka Marquez; singer HRVY and Janette Manrara and Made in Chelsea personality Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer.

