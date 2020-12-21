Fans are saying the same thing about Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom The film stars Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman

After much anticipation, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom arrived on Netflix over the weekend and it has already proved to be a huge hit.

The film, which stars Academy Award winner Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman, tells the story of the life and career of blues singer Ma Rainey (Viola Davis) set in 1920s Chicago.

While Viola's turn as the "Mother of Blues" has received glowing reviews and Oscars buzz, it seems that Chadwick's performance really hit home with viewers.

Many took to social media to praise the actor, who sadly died in August from complications related to colon cancer, and his final role as Levee. One person tweeted: "Wow, Chadwick Boseman's performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is stunning. A grand finale."

A second person said: "Viola was amazing, but Chadwick left me speechless. What a performance. #MaRaineyFilm."

Meanwhile, a third commented: "Chadwick is amazing in #MaRaineyFilm. There's three different scenes in particular that really showcase his unmistakable talent and how strong of an actor he was. He was great in Da 5 Bloods, but even more so here. I wasn't ready emotionally like I thought I was."

The late Chadwick Boseman as Levee in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

The Black Panther star played the role of Levee in the film, an ambitious cornet player who has an interest in Ma's girlfriend and is "determined to stake his own claim on the music industry".

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is adapted from two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson's 1982 play of the same name. The film was produced by Denzel Washington and also stars Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman and Taylour Paige.

Netflix's official synopsis reads: "Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary 'Mother of the Blues' Ma Rainey. Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music.

"As the band waits in the studio's claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious cornet player Levee — who has an eye for Ma's girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives."

