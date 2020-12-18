4 shows coming to Netflix that you won't want to miss Right, that's the January Blues sorted!

As much as we plan to spend our Christmas holidays singing carols, dusting off the Monopoly board and snuggling in for an early night, let's face it, we're going to have plenty of time on our hands for what can only be described as a very unusual Christmas! Luckily, Netflix has some top shows coming out over Christmas and in January to keep all the blues at bay. Check them out...

Bridgerton - 25 December

This highly-anticipated period drama sees Daphne Bridgerton make her debut onto London's marriage market with one goal she has spent her life training for; to get herself a husband. Unfortunately, she has three very overbearing brothers chasing every suitor away. After making a deal with a disgruntled Duke to fake an attachment to each other for their mutual benefit - will Daphne finally find the love match she's been looking for?

WATCH: Lady Whistledown exposes secrets in Bridgerton

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part four - 31 December

Over the course of the eight-part series, the Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one, all leading up to the Void AKA the End of All Things. Got your attention yet?

The synopsis reads: "As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?"

Sabrina Spellman is back!

Fate: The Winx Saga - 22 January 2021

Love a bit of fantasy? From the creator of The Vampire Diaries, check out this drama following five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school where they must learn to master their powers. Like most high schools though, there is all the usual romances and rivalries, with just a few monsters that threaten their existence.

Will you be watching Fate: The Winx Saga?

Cobra Kai season three - January 2021

30 years after the events of Karaoke Kid, AKA the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a now-successful Daniel LaRusso struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.

Daniel and Johnny return for Cobra Kai season three

