7 Netflix shows and films everyone is talking about right now From brand new true-crime documentaries to heartwarming nostalgia

Netflix is once again the place to go right now to watch some of the best films and shows that TV has to offer.

From gripping new thrillers to dramatic new dramas, with some glitz and glam in a new Ryan Murphy hit thrown in for good measure – there's something for everyone. Here's our top pick of shows and films that have got people talking right now...

The Ripper

Fresh on the streaming platform this week is The Ripper, a gripping documentary that delves deep into the 1970s police investigation of the devastating crimes committed by Peter Sutcliffe, otherwise known as the Yorkshire Ripper.

The true-crime series "re-examines the crimes the crimes within the context of England in the late 1970s: a time of radical change, de-industrialisation, poverty, masculinity and misogyny, all of which contributed to the Ripper evading capture for so long".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Official trailer for brand new series The Ripper

Tiny Pretty Things

Another Netflix newbie is Tiny Pretty Things. Dubbed as Black Swan meets Gossip Girl, the new ten-part drama series is set in the cutthroat world of ballet and follows young ballerina Neveah, who gets the chance to attend a prestigious ballet school after a classmate mysterious dies.

On her arrival, however, she finds more than just barres and pointe shoes, as secrets and lies between her fellow classmates unfold.

Tiny Pretty Things is on Netflix now

Ava

With Hollywood heavyweights fronting this action film, including Jessica Chastain and John Malkovich, it is no wonder it's been at the top of Netflix trending for a while now. The 2020 film, which was released earlier this year, follows a professional assassin who tries to reunite with her family – but after a hit job goes awry, she finds herself in the centre of a target.

Ava stars Jessica Chastain

The Prom

Glitter, singing, and Meryl Streep. It doesn't get much better than that, does it? Ryan Murphy's latest addition to the world of showbiz has got plenty of people talking after it landed earlier this month. The series, which is based on the hit musical of the same name, follows Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman – stage stars with a new show that has surprisingly flopped.

They soon hear about the story of student Emma Nolan, who can't attend prom with her girlfriend. The two groups combined for an explosion of music and joy – you won't want to miss this.

The Prom has proved to be a hit

Room 2806: The Accusation

Another true-crime show that has been trending on the streaming platform time and time again Room 2806: The Accusation. The shocking new docu-series explores the 2011 sexual assault case involving French politician Dominique Strauss-Kahn and hotel maid Nafissatou Diallo. The four episodes hear from the accuser as well as investigators as they seek to uncover the truth.

Room 2806 on Netflix

Selena: The Series

This drama series has taken viewers on a trip down memory lane with its depiction of Selena – the Tejano singer that shot to the height of superstardom in the 1990s, became compared to the likes of Madonna and had record breaking hits and awards.

The ten episodes show the late singers rise to fame and the difficulties she faced along the way. Fans have been loving the series – so here's hoping there will be a series two.

Fans are loving Selena: The Series

Mank

Mank arrived on Netflix earlier this month and proved instantly popular. The film, starring Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins, tells the story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, perhaps best known for his era-defining screenplay, Citizen Kane. If you're a fan of 1930s Hollywood and all the tension, glamour and scandal it brings – this one's for you.

Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried in Mank

