Calling all true-crime fans: a new Netflix documentary about one of the most notorious serial killers in American history is coming very soon.

The four-part docu-series will tell the story of how serial killer Richard Ramirez, who terrorised the city of Los Angeles in the 1980s, was hunted down and brought to justice. The trailer for the series titled Night Stalker: The Hunt for A Serial Killer has been released and you can watch it below!

The official synopsis reads: "In the sweltering summer of 1985, a record-breaking heatwave hit Los Angeles, along with a series of murders and sexual assaults that at first seemed disconnected.

"The victims were men, women, and children. They ranged in age from six to 82. They came from different neighborhoods, racial backgrounds and socioeconomic levels. Never before in criminal history had a single killer been responsible for such a grisly array of crimes.

As we see in the trailer, the series will include first-person interviews with survivors of Ramirez's crimes and others who were involved in the case, as well as archival footage and original photography from the height of Ramirez's killing spree.

The documentary will see interview key figure in Ramirez's capture, detective Gil Carrillo

The team behind the new documentary hope to paint a chilling portrait of how it felt to live in fear at a time when absolutely anyone could be the Night Stalker's next victim.

Ramirez was ultimately convicted in 1989 for 13 murders, five attempted murders, 11 sexual assaults and four burglaries. You can learn more about the case when the series lands on Netflix on January 13, 2021.

