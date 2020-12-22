Netflix's Death to 2020 release new teaser clip and it looks incredible Fans have plenty to say about the upcoming episode

From the creators that brought you Black Mirror, a special on-off episode from the dystopian series creator, Charlie Brooker, is arriving on Netflix this week. And now, the Emmy Award-winning writer has released a brand new teaser clip.

MORE: Fans are saying the same thing about Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Death to 2020, which is available to stream from 27 December, features an all-star cast including Samuel L. Jackson and Lisa Kudrow and gives a satirical take on the year 2020. Watch the full teaser clip below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Death to 2020 release new teaser clip and it looks seriously good

After Charlie posted the trailer to Twitter on Monday, plenty of followers and fans shared their excitement at the upcoming programme.

One person said: "Yes! Cannot wait for this. Love Black Mirror. Need a satire view on 2020." Another echoed this, writing: "This is quite honestly, with no sarcasm or irony, the only thing I have to look forward to this festive season. Thank you."

A third commented: "I have no idea what this is gonna be, but I'm all for it," while a fourth tweeted: "Sometimes you have to laugh or you'll cry... Will be giving this a watch."

MORE: 4 shows coming to Netflix that you won't want to miss

MORE: Fans are saying the same thing about Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

MORE: 70 brilliant movies to watch on Netflix this week

Hugh Grant in Death to 2020

Death to 2020 will see a number of recognisable faces pop up throughout the episode. In addition to Samuel L. Jackson and Lisa, actors Hugh Grant, Tracy Ullman, Kumail Nanjiani and Diane Morgan will also make an appearance. The stars will provide a mix of fictional sketches and monologues as they discuss and theorise all the events of the past 12 months.

The official synopsis reads: "2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn't make it up… but that doesn't mean they don't have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is?

"This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world's most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.