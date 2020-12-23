Meet the cast of BBC's hilarious comedy Motherland

Motherland was last on our screens back in October 2019, so fans of the sitcom are no doubt excited for its return on Wednesday evening for a festive special.

The comedy, written by Catastrophe's Sharon Horgan and The IT Crowd's Graham Lineham, tells the story of a group of suburban mums (and one dad, Kevin) all trying their best to "do it all." Ahead of the Christmas special, meet the full cast below...

WATCH: Motherland Christmas special - official trailer

Anna Maxwell Martin as Julia

Julia is a working mum trying to juggle holding down her career while bringing up two school-aged children, but she soon realises that she's far less organised than she initially thought.

Playing the lead is Anna Maxwell Martin, who viewers will recognise from shows such as Line of Duty, Good Omens and Code 404. She's also appeared in recent films such as The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Anna Maxwell Martin stars as the lead

Lucy Punch as Amanda

Amanda is the "alpha mum" of the group, but often finds herself caught out in situations, particularly by the other, less superficial mums. Amanda is played by Lucy Punch, perhaps best known for her parts in films such as Hot Fuzz, Ella Enchanted, Into the Woods and Bad Teacher.

Lucy Punch in the Motherland Christmas special

Diane Morgan as Liz

Consider the character of Liz as the polar-opposite of Amanda, a blunt and slightly chaotic mum who is thought of as the "outsider" of the group, but is Julia's closest confidante.

Comedian and actress Diane Morgan takes on the role of Liz, and will be appearing on our screens later in the month as part of Charlie Brooker's Death to 2020 on Netflix. She's also known for creating and playing the satirical character Philomena Cunk.

Diane Morgan plays Liz

Paul Ready as Kevin

As the only dad in the group, hapless Kevin is often unsuccessful in his attempts to fit in. The character is played by Paul Ready who has had roles in other popular shows such as Bodyguard, along with Richard Madden, The Terror and BBC's MotherFatherSon.

Paul Ready plays Kevin

Tanya Moodie as Meg

Meg joined the group of mums in season two of the comedy but quickly became the biggest character of them all. She's known for her honest views on others and partying a little too hard at times.

Tanya Moodie plays Meg in Motherland

Meg is played by Tanya Moodie who has starred in other titles including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, A Discovery of Witches and The Street.

Philippa Dunne as Anne

Anne is Amanda's sidekick, who often finds herself trying to fulfill Amanda's many demands. Anne is played by Philippa Dunne who has also starred in the hit comedy Derry Girls.

