The show on everybody's lips right now is BBC's new period drama, The Pursuit of Love – a mini-series adapted from the famous Nancy Mitford novel.

The new show boasts an impressive cast, from Lily James and Dominic West to Emily Mortimer and Andrew Scott – but it seems that there was mixed response to the first instalment from those watching at home.

While some were loving the drama, others were less keen. One person tweeted: "Couldn't get into #ThePursuitOfLove A bit disjointed."

A second person said: "It was pretty dreadful but watchable so I will probably give it another go. The fact that I was on Twitter for a lot of it probably isn't a ringing endorsement really. I have read and enjoyed the book #ThePursuitofLove."

Others, however, were more forgiving and had plenty of praise for director Emily Mortimer's adaptation of the story. "@BBCOne #ThePursuitOfLove mini-series fabulous. It's like the Brideshead Revisited for a new generation. Marvellous do watch it if you can," tweeted one fan.

Another said: "I find it weird how much hate there is for bbc #ThePursuitOfLove maybe it's because I've not read the book and have a dislike for most traditional costume dramas but I thought it was really rather good with a great soundtrack."

A third commented: "#ThePursuitOfLove on @BBCOne, written by Emily Mortimer who clearly loves and respects her source material. Nothing patronising about that adaptation - it was honest, sensitive, loving, funny, intelligent, sexy - recommend! #LoveisforGrownups."

The Pursuit of Love tells the story of two cousins, Linda and Fanny, who both embark on a quest to find true love but go about it in very different ways. While Fanny is careful and cautious, Linda is free-spirited and passionate, and their opposing methods put their friendship to their test.

The synopsis reads: "As social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today – questions about freedom, about love and sex, and the mystery of the human heart."

