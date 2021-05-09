Meet the star-studded cast of BBC's The Pursuit of Love Lily James, Dominic West and Andrew Scott all appear...

The Pursuit of Love is the next hot show that everyone is talking about. The three-part drama, which starts on Sunday evening on BBC One, follows two cousins, Linda and Fanny, in their 20s in war-time Britain as they seek to find true love and marriage – but embark on very different journeys to get there.

The synopsis explains further: "Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart to increasingly wild and outrageous places. As social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today – questions about freedom, about love and sex, and the mystery of the human heart." Sounds brilliant, right?

As well as a great story, the racy new period drama boasts a star-studded cast that will no doubt make the show even more popular. Meet the line-up of actors appearing in The Pursuit of Love…

WATCH: BBC's The Pursuit of Love - official trailer

Lily James as Linda Radlett

Downton Abbey and Mamma Mia star, Lily James, plays Linda Radlett – a "free-spirited, passionate, impulsive" character who takes a rather different approach to finding a husband than her cousin, Fanny.

Speaking to the BBC about her new role, Lily admitted she could relate to elements of Linda. "I was attracted to the story as the two women are so linked but so different," she began, adding: "The choices she makes at times feel harsh and quite brutal but I instinctively feel I understand her and love her deeply. I recognise a lot of myself in her."

Emily Beecham as Fanny Logan

Fanny Logan is played by Emily Beecham. As well as being a central character, Fanny also acts as the narrator, informing viewers of the trials and tribulations both she and Linda face on their quest for romance. Fans will recognise Emily from BBC's The Village and the film Little Joe. She's also set to appear in the upcoming live action remake of Cruella.

Dominic West as Uncle Matthew

Uncle Matthew is, as Dominic West says, a "frightening patriarchal figure". He's Linda's father and Fanny's detested uncle. Dominic is perhaps best-known for his long-running part in HBO's The Wire and The Affair.

However, he's also appeared in many films such as Testament of Youth, Johnny English Reborn and is set to appear in the upcoming Downton sequel. It's also been reported he will play Prince Charles in series five and six of Netflix's The Crown.

Andrew Scott as Lord Merlin

Lord Merlin is the Radletts' neighbour and somewhat different to Uncle Matthew. Andrew Scott describes him as "audacious and free with his attitude towards love, life and sex and art".

Fans will know Andrew from his role as the Hot Priest in Fleabag but he's also appeared in 1917, Sherlock, James Bond and His Dark Materials.

Emily Mortimer as Fanny's mother, The Bolter

Emily Mortimer plays Fanny's wayward mother, who abandoned her daughter to be raised by her aunts, in The Pursuit of Love – but she also serves as director. As well as her work behind the camera, she's appeared in big films like Shutter Island and Mary Poppins Returns.

Dolly Wells as Aunt Sadie

Linda's mother and Fanny's Aunt Sadie is portrayed by Dolly Wells. Dolly will be known to TV fans for her work in BBC's Dracula, and she also starred in the movie Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

Annabel Mullion as Aunt Emily

Aunt Emily is the one who raised Fanny when her mum, dubbed The Bolter, left her behind. Annabel Mullion is the star who plays her on-screen who is known for her other TV credits such as Patrick Melrose, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, and ITV's Victoria.

Assaad Bouab as Fabrice De Sauveterre

Fabrice De Sauveterre is a wealthy French Duke portrayed by Assaad Bouab – who you may recognise from recent Netflix hit, Call My Agent! He's also appeared in Netflix's Messiah and had a small role in Peaky Blinders.

Freddie Fox as Tony Kroesig

Tony Kroesig begins his journey in the story as a student at Oxford who catches Linda's eye before going on to become a politician. Freddie Fox is the actor playing him, who has starred in shows like White House Farm, The Crown (as Mark Thatcher) and The Great.

Freddie comes from a family of thespians. His father, Edward Fox, and mother, Joanna David, were both esteemed actors and his older sister is Silent Witness and Delicious star, Emilia Fox. His cousins are Lewis actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox and Jack Fox – who appeared in Fresh Meat and Dracula.

Beattie Edmondson as Louisa Radlett

Another star of the show with a famous family is Beattie Edmondson, whose parents are none other than comedy legends Jennifer Saunders and Ade Edmondson. In The Pursuit of Love, Beattie plays Louisa Radlett, Linda's older sister.

