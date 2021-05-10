What's new to Netflix this week? 7 great new shows and films to watch From gripping new films to brilliant new series

Listen up TV and film fans! Netflix are dropping plenty of brand new shows and movies this week that we think are going to be pretty popular.

Whether it's a gripping new film that will leave you questioning the foundations of the justice system, or a biopic in the form of mini-series with an A-Lister leading the cast – your must-watch list is about to get longer.

Check out our roundup of some of the best stuff out on Netflix now and over the coming days…

WATCH: Netflix's official trailer for Monster

Monster – out now

Steve Harmon is just 17 years old when he's charged with felony murder. The high-school student soon finds himself enthralled in a complicated legal battle that could lead to him spending the rest of his life incarcerated. The film, originally released in 2018, stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. as the lead, along with Jennifer Hudson and John David Washington.

Have you watched Monster yet?

The Innocent – out now

The Innocent is an adaptation of the Harlan Coben novel of the same name, so if you were a fan of The Stranger and Safe then this could be right up your street. The story focuses on Matt, who tried to break up a fight that ended up with an accidental homicide case. Nine years later, Matt has moved on from his life – but a mysterious phone call threatens to bring the past back into his life.

The Innocent is out now

Milestone – out now

Milestone is a new film that focuses on a recently bereaved truck driver, Ghalib, who tries to navigate his grief with the looming prospect of unemployment – but could his recent milestone turn things in his direction?

Milestone is new out this week

Oxygen – out 12 May

This upcoming thriller tells the story of a young woman who wakes up in a cryogenic pod with no memory of who she is or how she got there. To find a way out, she has to fight to recollect her life and memories, all the while the oxygen slows decreases. We're feeling claustrophobic already.

Oxygen looks like a brilliant new film

Halston – out 14 May

Halston is an upcoming mini-series focusing on the legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, commonly known as Halston, and his rise to fame in 1970s New York. Amid a hedonistic era of drugs, sex and fame, the designer suddenly faces a takeover – which results in a battle to keep hold of his legacy. If that doesn't sound gripping enough, Ewan McGregor plays the lead role – so it's bound to be worth a watch.

Ewan McGregor in new series, Halston

The Woman in the Window – out 14 May

Based on the novel of the same name by controversial writer, A. J. Finn, The Woman in the Window is a psychological thriller film about an agoraphobic psychologist who befriends a neighbour across the street from her home in New York, only to see her life turned upside down when the woman suddenly disappears. The cast in this upcoming blockbuster is seriously impressive – Amy Adams, Gary Oldman and Anthony Mackie all feature, along with Julianne Moore and Brian Tyree Henry.

The Woman in the Window is set to be the next blockbuster hit

Haunted – out 14 May

The third season of Netflix original series, Haunted, is landing at the end of the week. The synopsis for the new episodes reads: "A menacing mansion. A haunting melody. A demonic cat. More real people share scary stories from their past — and the truth is terrifying." We think we'll be hiding behind the cushions during this one...

Haunted series three is out this week

