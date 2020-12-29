Who is Black Narcissus star Gemma Arterton's husband? The actress has been married twice

Gemma Arterton's gripping new series Black Narcissus reaches its dramatic conclusion tonight. But how much do we know about the incredible actress when the cameras are off? Find out more about Gemma Arterton and her love life here...

Is Gemma Arterton married?

Gemma Arterton is married to Peaky Blinders star Rory Keenan. Gemma, 34, and Keenan, 40, secretly tied the knot in September 2019 in Keenan's native Ireland in a private ceremony held at Ballybeg House in County Wicklow. The pair, who started dating in 2017, reportedly hit it off after starring together in the West End play Saint Joan.

Gemma and Rory married in a secret ceremony

As well as Peaky Blinders, Keenan is known for his roles in War & Peace, Birdsong and Versailles. He most recently starred in the Netflix series The Duchess alongside comedian Katherine Ryan.

WATCH: Have you watched Black Narcissus yet?

Who is Gemma Arterton's ex-husband?

Arterton was previously married to Italian businessman Stefano Catelli, who she separated from in 2012 after two years of marriage. The pair exchanged vows at an intimate ceremony in Spain in front of a small group of family and friends.

In 2013, the actress opened up about her split from Catelli, telling Marie Claire that she had lost faith in marriage. "I don't know how I feel about marriage; whether it's really necessary," she said. "If you are not religious, what does it mean? I'd always thought that – then I got married. And now I still believe in what I believed in when I was a child."

The actress and Stefano Catelli officially split in 2015

However, speaking to Red earlier this month, the Black Narcissus star gushed about her new husband Rory and how her second marriage came as quite the surprise. She said: "I wasn't really thinking about a relationship or marriage [...] When I met Rory, very early on I thought, 'Oh, I hope he asks me to marry him one day!'"

She continued: "He has the most beautiful soul. And I think he was raised by amazing parents and has an incredible family. He's a really good man. I think that as you get older, that's what you need, that's what you want.

"I just want to feel like I'm with someone that is good and makes me feel good."

She also added that while she hopes to have children one day, it won't be anytime soon. "I do see kids in my future but sometimes I think about the world we're living in and I'm not sure how I feel about bringing a kid into it at the moment, you know?"

