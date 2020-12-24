Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt talks feeling 'tired' in rare personal video The actress is gearing up for the release of latest project, Angela Black

Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt candidly admitted she is feeling 'tired' this Christmas Eve in a rare personal post.

The actress, who is best-known for her role in the period drama and ITV's Liar, was celebrating wrapping filming on her latest project, Angela Black.

The video, posted on her Instagram, sees Joanne going through the impressively long script of the new ITV drama, which is due out in early 2021.

WATCH: Joanne Froggatt shows off stunning garden

The 40-year-old wrote in the caption: "Last week we wrapped on ANGELA BLACK. 72 days filming, 299 scenes, 720 hours on camera, 158 hours in makeup and costume, 40 hours in the hairdressers. And I've lost count of how many hours learning lines.

"I am so proud of what our amazing team achieved, and so grateful that we finished this very special project healthy and happy, if a little bit tired. The biggest thank you to our amazing cast and crew."

Joanne was celebrating wrapping filming on her latest project

She finished by stating: "I cannot wait for you all to see this timely, important, brilliant thriller written by Jack Willand and Harry Williams and directed by #CraigViveiros."

Joanne's post comes soon after fans were given a first look at the upcoming psychological thriller. The series was written by the creators of Joanne's other show, Liar, and looks brilliantly gripping.

Angela Black is due out next year

In the chilling new image released this week, we get a glimpse of the abuse Joanne's character Angela suffers at the hands of her husband. Dressed in a robe and looking deep in thought, a bandage can be seen covering what looks like a nasty wound on her forearm.

The six-part series, set to air on ITV1 in 2021, sees Joanne play a suburban housewife whose perfect life is hiding some huge secrets. Game of Thrones actor Michiel Huisman will play Angela's husband, Olivier, while Samuel Adewunmi appears as private investigator Ed.

