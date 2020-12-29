Black Narcissus: viewers saying the same thing about episode two Have you been enjoying the BBC series?

Black Narcissus is currently airing on BBC, and while some viewers are enjoying the Gemma Arterton drama, others took to social media to discuss the episode, with plenty commenting on the show's pacing.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "When it's half-way through episode two and you're still wondering when it's going to start, you know it's no good. It's just too... ponderous for words."

Another added: "I enjoyed episode one of #BlackNarcissus but the pace has slackened in part two... just when it needed to quicken towards that precipice. Hoping for more bells & whistles (or probably just more bells) in the conclusion." A third person added: "Take it tomorrow's episode is going to be action-packed cos nothing's happened yet."

Have you been enjoying the drama?

However, others were loving the show, with one posting: "Lots of people saying again that nothing's happening in #BlackNarcissus. I think I like things where nothing happens." Another viewer added: "#BlackNarcissus @BBCOne was excellent. Stunning scenery and sets accentuated by great cinematography. The story is new to me (I've never seen the old Deborah Kerr film) and the cast, notably #GemmaArterton & #AislingFranciosi, are terrific. Looking forward to tomorrow's episode."

Have you watched the series yet? The synopsis reads: "Returning this haunting love story to its original setting in the 1930s, Black Narcissus follows Sister Clodagh and the nuns of St Faiths, who travel to Nepal to set up a branch of their order in the remote palace of Mopu.

"In the unfettered sensuality of the so-called House of Women, Sister Clodagh finds herself increasingly attracted to the handsome and damaged land agent, Mr Dean. But as the repressed memories of Clodagh’s past become entangled with the tragic history of Princess Srimati, history seems doomed to repeat itself.

Gemma stars as Sister Clodagh

"Are there really ghosts here in the Himalayas, or are the nuns just succumbing to long-repressed primal desires? And which of them is prepared to die - or kill - for love?"

