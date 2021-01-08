Inside Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox's relationship The couple have been dating for a number of years

Downton Abbey is known for its drama, scandal and romance, and it seems that romance has bloomed off-screen for its, too.

Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox have been the picture of love since they started dating after meeting on the show. While we enjoy rewatching the show for the hundreth, find out more about the cute couple...

Laura played Lady Edith Crawley in the ITV series from the beginning until its final episode in 2015 and also reprised her role in the film. Michael first appeared as Andrew Parker in series five and remained on the show since it ended. Like Laura, he also reprised his role for the 2019 film.

But when did the two become an item? Find out all you need to know on their relationship here…

When did Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox start dating?

Michael and Laura have been relatively low-key when it comes to their love life. However, both have confirmed in interviews that they met on set of the Julian Fellowes drama, meaning they would have met around 2014, and began a relationship shortly after.

The couple even went public with their relationship in 2016, a year after Downton finished, at a fashion event, and looked happy as ever as they cosied up for pictures.

The couple pictured at an event in 2016

What have the Downton stars said about their relationship?

The boyfriend and girlfriend rarely talk about their relationship to the media. However, the two have given the odd insight into their romance over recent years.

Speaking to Town and Country last year, the actress gushed about how lucky she felt to have met her now boyfriend on set. "When you are able to work, and love it, it is such a joy," she said. "And I've fallen in love and made wonderful friends – how lucky am I?"

The two met on the set of Downton Abbey

Michael has also commented on their romance, but explained how despite meeting on Downton, it doesn't form the centre of their relationship.

He told the Sunday Post: "We try not to talk about it too much outside of our personal lives. And that was the same on set. It was just professional. We'd go to work and we didn't want it to be a thing in any way when we were working together." He added: "It was great, though, to go to work with your best pal. Apart from that we like to keep it quite separate from Downton."

