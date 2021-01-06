It's a very special time for Downton Abbey star Allen Leech and his wife, Jessica. The couple took to their respective Instagram pages on Tuesday in celebration of their second anniversary, sharing sweets snapshots from their wedding day - including a previously unseen Polaroid.

"2 years ago," gushed actress Jessica, later adding another picture (see here): "It's so great that we still look exactly the same changing poopy diapers at 3am. Happy 2 year anniversary @therealleech. I love you."

Her Irish star husband joked: "So true! Happy anniversary my love! Can't wait to eat five-star baby food with you tonight!"

Upon seeing the heartwarming post, Allen's Downton Abbey co-star Hugh Bonneville remarked: "Gorgeous. Happy Anniversary. I've got that dress in pink." Actress Sophia Bush said: "What a great night! Happy anniversary you two!"

Allen, 39, and Jessica, 34, tied the knot on 5 January 2019 in a beautiful outdoor Californian wedding, which was exclusively covered by HELLO!. They announced their engagement on Valentine's Day in 2018 after one year of dating. Since their wedding day, the couple have welcomed a baby.

Allen Leech's wife Jessica shared this unseen snap

Their big day was attended by the likes of Michelle Dockery - who played Lady Mary Crawley in the beloved period drama - and Dan Stevens (Matthew Crawley). Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek and Glee's Darren Criss were among the celebrity guests.

At the time, Allen confessed the day was made all the more special thanks to his guests. "The people I work with on that show are like family, and the messages and congratulations were so heartfelt and numerous," the actor told HELLO! of his beloved co-stars.

The couple have since become parents to one child

"At the rehearsal dinner the night before the wedding Michelle gave a surprise speech, which was a message from Hugh Bonneville [Allen's on-screen father-in-law], who unfortunately couldn't make it over for the wedding," he added. "It was so heartfelt and beautiful, giving advice for having me as a son-in-law, which had everyone laughing."

