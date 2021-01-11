Will I'm a Celebrity stay in Wales for 2021? Get the details The hit ITV show was forced to relocate due to COVID-19

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! was a huge hit with viewers at the end of 2020, and saw the show have a new format after relocating from Australia to Wales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it has now been reported that the show intends to stay in the Welsh castle for 2021 too! Get the details...

to The Sun, while the show's bosses are keen to return to the Australian jungle, they are aware that it might not be a possibility due to the country's strict COVID rules, and instead have rebooked the Gwrych Castle for a second year, noting that since the set has already been built, the show will be ready to go for a second year if they choose to remain in the UK.

The 2020 show was incredibly successful, and saw Giovanna Fletcher win as Queen as the Jungle while Jordon North came in as runner-up.

While Giovanna took home the crown, voting figures have revealed that she won by less than 0.5 per cent. While she received 50.25 per cent of the public vote, the runner-up, Jordan North, won 49.73 per cent. So close!

Giovanna was crowned Queen of the Castle in the last series

At the time of her win, Giovanna said: "I can't believe it! People have actually picked up their phones and voted. It's been the most amazing experience... ask me in a week how I feel!"

Chatting about coming runner-up, Jordan told Ant and Dec: "This has changed me as a person, I have grown massively in confidence but I never once thought I stood a chance of getting to the final. 2020 has been an awful year but this has been the perfect way to end it."

