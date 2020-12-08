﻿
I'm a Celebrity runner-up Jordan North landed place on show after famous face dropped out at last minute 

The runner-up opened up to Greg James about his time at the Welsh Castle 

Emmy Griffiths

Jordan North might have come runner-up on I'm a Celebrity, securing his spot as a new national treasure in the eyes of the I'm a Celebrity viewing audience, but he recently revealed that it very nearly didn't happen at all!

Chatting to Greg James about his time at the Welsh castle, the Radio 1 DJ revealed that he replaced another famous face who dropped out at the very last minute. 

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jordan is terrified in the moments before his first Bushtucker Trial

He explained: "I was last minute. I got a call to say, 'Not this year, maybe next year,' and I thought, 'Oh right okay, still fantastic, it's a show I love,' then I got a call two weeks later saying, 'Do you want to do it? Someone's dropped out.' 

jordan-north-7

We're so glad that the mysterious celeb did drop out!

"I was like, 'Erm, yeah alright.' Then I had two days to do everything, a medical, a psychiatry test, filming, I did it all in 48 hours. So it very nearly never happened." 

Jordan didn't reveal which celebrity decided against going on the show in the weeks ahead of the series' premiere, joking: "My agent's just text me saying, 'Stop talking.'" 

Greg was amazed that Jordan landed a spot on the show at the last minute, saying: "That blows my mind! Literally the supply teacher for I'm a Celeb as well. The Radio 1 supply teacher, but no longer! We're going to have to have BC - before castle - and after castle because it's a different Jordan." 

jordan-north-celeb

Jordan was the runner-up on the popular ITV show

Fans were quick to speculate over who the drop out could be, with one tweeting: "Wonder who the drop out was ... thank goodness Jordan made it in, he has made so many people laugh every night during these weird times." Another added: "Spill the beans mate, who was the chicken? I bet they wish they'd gone in now... Well done." 

