I'm a Celebrity's final voting figures have been released, and it was incredibly close between Giovanna Fletcher and Jordan North to see who would be crowned Queen or King of the Castle.

While Giovanna took home the crown, voting figures have revealed that she won by less than 0.5 per cent. While she received 50.25 per cent of the public vote, the runner-up, Jordan North, won 49.73 per cent. So close!

Meanwhile, Vernon came in third place with 26.5 per cent of the vote when split between the three of them.

Unsurprisingly, Jordan's fans were shocked by the news, with one writing: "Nooooooooooooooo fuminggg," while another tweeted: "Jordan was robbed." A third person posted: "Jordan was my winner."

At the time of her win, Giovanna said: "I can't believe it! People have actually picked up their phones and voted. It's been the most amazing experience... ask me in a week how I feel!"

Chatting about coming runner-up, Jordan told Ant and Dec: "This has changed me as a person, i have grown massively in confidence but I never once thought I stood a chance of getting to the final. 2020 has been an awful year but this has been the perfect way to end it."

Giovanna was crowned Queen of the Castle

Speaking about life after leaving the castle, he told GQ: "It's been pretty non-stop and quit hectic. I'm still getting my head around it all. It's overwhelming at times. One hour I'm like, 'Wow, this is great.' The next, I'm like, 'Oh, I'm in all the papers.' This is very new to me.

Jordan during his final trial on the show

"I'm quite relieved to be out of the castle, to be honest. It was such a great time, we had so much fun, but it was hard. You might have watched it and thought, 'It's only a castle', but it was cold, the days were long, the hunger got worse, so I was ready for leaving."

