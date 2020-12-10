Tess Daly makes rare comment about daughter Phoebe's future The Strictly Come Dancing host shares two children with Vernon Kay

Tess Daly opened up about her family life this week and made a very rare comment about her hopes for her daughters' futures.

The Strictly Come Dancing co-host shared a surprising insight into potential careers for her daughters Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11, on Frankie Bridge's Open Mind podcast, which was released on Tuesday.

Tess, who worked as a model before finding fame as a TV presenter, was asked by Frankie if she would ever let Phoebe and Amber go into modelling.

Tess, who is 5ft9ins, replied: "Phoebe is an inch taller than me and she's gorgeous. I said to her, 'You know, you could go and meet my old modelling agents.'

"She said, 'Mum I don't want to do that, I want to be a businesswoman or an actress.'"

"If they ever did want to model, I wouldn't stop them," Tess added. "But I would accompany them as much as I could. I would hand hold them through the process."

Tess wouldn't stop her daughters from pursuing a career in modelling

Earlier this week, Tess' daughters were clearly very excited to be reunited with their dad Vernon Kay, who has spent the past few weeks at I'm A Celebrity's Gwrych Castle in Wales.

The Family Fortunes star's children ensured he had plenty of food to enjoy by baking an impressive display of biscuits that spelled out the name of the ITV show – and we bet they went down a treat after his diet of rice and beans!

Phoebe and Amber baked I'm a Celebrity themed cookies for their dad

Tess shared a photo of Phoebe and Amber's homemade biscuits on her Instagram Stories, writing: "The girls made cookies for their dad's return."

Each treat was shaped into a star with yellow icing on top with a black letter, while several mini jelly snakes were curled around the outside – a nod to his trials inside the Castle.

