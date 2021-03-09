The Repair Shop's Will Kirk delights fans with snaps from new series The team are back!

Will Kirk thrilled fans of The Repair Shop this week when he shared a series of images on set of the new series of the BBC restoration programme.

The presenter, who's been part of the show since 2017, took to Instagram on Monday to show his fans the photos of him being reunited with his fellow antique experts to film fresh episodes.

The Repair Shop team can be seen in the snaps all at a safe distance while they smile for the camera. In the other pictures, Will gave his followers a glimpse inside the shop and behind the scenes as they filmed new content. He wrote in the caption: "We're back!!!!"

WATCH: Jay Blades chats new series of The Repair Shop

Will's followers and fans of the show took to the comments section to express their delight. One person wrote: "You all seem so chuffed to be back, it is lovely, not just for you but for us all too!!" A second person said: "You all look as happy as we will when we get to see you all," while a third added: "Can't wait!"

Will, who also appears as a guest presenter on Morning Live, also received a comment from his BBC colleague Gethin Jones, who wrote: "Lush."

Will shared these images on his social media

It is not yet known when new episodes are set to appear on screens, but main presenter on the show, Jay Blades, recently revealed that they had managed to film safely through lockdown, so it seems that fans can look forward to lots of new content.

The presenter also opened up to HELLO! at the end of 2020 about the ways in which the show's filming was able to go ahead while adhering with social distancing restrictions. "The beauty is that we've got the brilliant team behind the cameras," he told HELLO!.

"[They] worked out logistically how it would look like that we're still together but we're not together and adhering to social distancing. They've done a brilliant job, when you do see the new series, you'll recognise that there's not as much touching, but it'll still feel exactly the same."

