Jay Blades shares adorable childhood snap as he celebrates his birthday The BBC presenter celebrated a milestone birthday at the weekend

Jay Blades celebrated his 51st birthday at the weekend and took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo - and we can't get over how adorable it is!

In the photo, which looks like it was taken in the 1970s, a young Jay can be seen dressed quite appropriately for the decade in a wide-collared shirt and flares.

The photo was accompanied by a heartfelt post written by his friend BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Nihal Arthanayake which touched upon Jay's difficult childhood and journey which led him to The Repair Shop.

It read: "Meet Jay Blades. Born in London on the 21st of February 1970. That's right, today is his Birthday. Brought up by his mother on a council estate in Hackney his journey has taken many twists and turns.

"Jay is dyslexic and after leaving school at 15 with no qualifications, he eventually managed to get back on track studying for a degree in criminology and philosophy at Buckingham Chilterns University, then finding his true vocation in restoration and supporting vulnerable people in our society.

Jay shared this snap from his youth

"Jay Blades is a man whose personality, enthusiasm, and empathy shine bright every week in millions of homes across the UK as the host of BBC One's extraordinarily successful The Repair Shop.

"The six-foot three dapper furniture restorer with the flat cap, bold glasses and gold tooth is a truly unique presence on mainstream television. He is the antithesis of the throwaway culture that surrounds us, believing that the old can become new, the worn can shine again, and the broken can be fixed."

It concluded: "It is perhaps no coincidence that this belief in the restoration of objects stems from a belief that humans too can be repaired, fixed and rejuvenated. He is the living embodiment of that. A man whose backstory will give you an idea of the hurdles that he has had to overcome, and how those considerable challenges make the ascent to where he is today seem all that more impressive. Still working and he wants to do better."

Fans of the presenter were quick to share their well-wishes under the post. "Happy birthday, big man!" remarked one, while another said: "Happy birthday Jay! It's wonderful to see you on our screens every week and I look forward to all that's ahead for you."

A third added: "Happy birthday handsome, hopefully an OBE or MBE is just around the corner, it'll be thoroughly deserved."

