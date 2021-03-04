Jay Blades gives huge update on The Repair Shop new series The presenter's followers were thrilled

Jay Blades has given fans a huge update on the new series of The Repair Shop. The TV star, who has been presenter on the show since 2017, took to Instagram to reveal that the team are back filming for new episodes.

Posting an image of the BBC programme's logo, Jay wrote in the caption: "Good morning all, Look who's back in the Barn filming. How do you feel about that?"

It seems his followers were more than happy with the news, with one person responded in the comments section: "Well, I reckon we're just as happy as you are, Jay. Really looking forward to seeing you all at The Repair Shop, once again, my friend!"

Another fan echoed this: "Fantastic news Jay that you and TRS family are back together again, looking forward to TRS new series," while a third said: "So happy! My favourite feel good show."

Jay and his fellow Repair Shop colleagues were able to film episodes for the new series late last year, while adhering to social distancing measures, but the presenter recently explained during an appearance on This Morning that those episodes weren't able to air.

Jay was asked by presenter Phillip Schofield: "You've kept [the new] series up your sleeve for a while, because looking at the [lack of] social distancing in that clip, it's 2019, pre the nightmare that we're in, so why didn't you put it out earlier?", prompting Jay to joke: "It's above our pay-grade Phillip!"

Jay revealed that the team at The Repair Shop are back filming

He added: "That's down to the BBC, we've not been allowed to put things out, but fortunately we have filmed during Covid."

The presenter also opened up to HELLO! at the end of 2020 about the ways in which the show's filming was able to go ahead while adhering with social distancing restrictions. "The beauty is that we've got the brilliant team behind the cameras," he told HELLO!.

"[They] worked out logistically how it would look like that we're still together but we're not together and adhering to social distancing. They've done a brilliant job, when you do see the new series, you'll recognise that there's not as much touching, but it'll still feel exactly the same."

