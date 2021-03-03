The Repair Shop star Jay Blades' latest project gets fans' approval The restoration expert has written his own book

The Repair Shop's Jay Blades is set to release his autobiography later this year and shared an exciting update about the book with fans this week.

MORE: The Repair Shop: Everything we know so far about the new series

The presenter and restoration expert took to Instagram to reveal the cover of his upcoming release, titled Making It: How Love, Kindness and Community Helped Me Repair My Life.

The book cover shows Jay in his trademark baker boy cap and black-rimmed glasses against a blue background. Sharing the image to his feed, Jay wrote: "Good morning all. I'M SO PROUD. This is my book cover. What do you think?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades talks delay of new series and filming during Covid

The cover got the approval of fans, who all took to the comment section to say they can't wait to read it. "Great photo, looking forward to reading your book. I've pre-ordered it!" one said while another, "Love it, Jay. Book on order, just waiting for it to arrive."

MORE: Jay Blades admits he didn't know he was Repair Shop host

MORE: The Repair Shop presenters' children: Jay Blades, Steve Fletcher, and more

MORE: Jay Blades reflects on heartbreaking death of The Repair Shop fan

The synopsis for the book, which will be released in May, reads: "Jay has never spoken in depth about his early life: the bullying that led to his leaving school at 15 with no qualifications; how he eventually found his way back to higher education at 29; various challenges to his own mental health; and the path to his current success.

"Jay's hope is by laying bare his own story including a struggle with depression, he can inspire others to seek help and, eventually, to follow their dreams."

Jay's autobiography will be released in May

This year is shaping up to be a busy one for Jay, as it was recently announced that he is set to front a brand new solo TV show for BBC Two. The programme, titled Jay's Workshop, will air later this year and sees the 51-year-old combine his twin passions for restoration and community outreach to build one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture for "deserving people".

Meanwhile, the presenter can currently be found on BBC One each Wednesday for regular episodes of The Repair Shop and last month he starred in a new series of Jay and Dom's Home Fix, along with fellow restoration expert and presenter Dominic Chinea.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.