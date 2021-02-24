The Repair Shop: Everything we know so far about the new series Jay Blades and the team have been filming during the pandemic

The Repair Shop is one of those shows that viewers can watch over and again. Thanks to its heartwarming stories and incredible restorations, the BBC programme has kept its charm ever since it first landed on screens in 2017.

The stars of the show, Jay Blades, Will Kirk and many other familiar faces were busy filming episodes at the end of 2020 for the new series – but when can viewers expect to see them air? Find out what we know so far…

WATCH: Jay Blades talks delay of The Repair Shop's new episodes

When are new episodes of The Repair Shop airing?

BBC is currently airing series six of The Repair Shop each Wednesday evening, but the episodes were filmed pre-pandemic and have been aired before. In January, presenter Jay gave an insight as to why the new episodes have been delayed.

During an appearance on This Morning, Jay was asked by presenter Phillip Schofield: "You've kept [the new] series up your sleeve for a while, because looking at the [lack of] social distancing in that clip, it's 2019, pre the nightmare that we're in, so why didn't you put it out earlier?", prompting Jay to joke: "It's above our pay-grade Phillip!"

He added: "That's down to the BBC, we've not been allowed to put things out, but fortunately we have filmed during Covid. We've kept the social distancing, and because of the items and people that bring the items in, you still have that kind of warmth. But the shows you see tonight are filmed pre-Covid."

New episodes were filmed during lockdown last year

Who will appear in The Repair Shop new series?

Fans can look forward to all the regular favourites on the BBC show to return in the new episodes. Jay Blades will return as host while experts such as Steve Fletcher, Will Kirk and Suzie Fletcher will no doubt make an appearance offering their professional skills in restoring beloved items.

If you can't wait until the new episodes to get your Repair Shop fix, then Jay and fellow expert Dominic Chinea can be found on BBC daily for Jay and Dom's Home Fix. Other experts on the show include Stephen Kember, Kirsten Ramsay and Sonnaz Nooranvary.

The BBC programme has been on screens since 2017

How did The Repair Shop film during the pandemic?

Jay opened up to HELLO! at the end of 2020, revealing the ways the BBC programme were able to film while adhering with social distancing restrictions. "The beauty is that we've got the brilliant team behind the cameras," he told HELLO!.

"[They] worked out logistically how it would look like that we're still together but we're not together and adhering to social distancing. They've done a brilliant job, when you do see the new series, you'll recognise that there's not as much touching, but it'll still feel exactly the same."

The only thing I would say is you can't meet people personally during these times, you have to do it either by Zoom or a phone call and it's distanced, but once you start speaking to people, they're going to open up."

