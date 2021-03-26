Gilmore Girls star reveals the series could return in the future Lauren Graham has opened up about her 'Gilmore Girls clause'

Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham has revealed a very specific clause she has written in all of her acting contracts - and we're here for it.

Chatting to SiriusXM's Jessica Shaw this week, the actress said that she includes a 'Gilmore Girls clause' in all of her contracts, which effectively allows her to drop out of whatever she's working on should creator Amy Sherman-Palladino ever decide to bring it back.

While the actress who played single mum Lorelai said she didn't "want to start any new rumors", she admitted: "I put that window into all my new jobs just in case."

Explaining why, she said: "It's not for any concrete reason, except that I have a loyalty and an openness to working with [Amy], first of all, and because we could never have predicted that in the past. The shows are so restrictive now. So we're trying to just carve out some pockets just in case."

The 54-year-old TV star, who stars in the new Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, appeared in every episode of the long-running drama alongside Alexis Bledel, who played her bookworm daughter Rory.

The show returned in 2016 with a new Netflix miniseries

The pair, as well as many of the show's supporting characters, reprised their roles in 2016 for Netflix's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which picked up the story ten years after Rory's graduation.

While creator and writer Amy Sherman-Palladino surely has her hands full at the moment on season four of Emmy award-winning Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, she did reveal back in 2020 that she would be open to making more episodes in the future.

"It's the kind of thing where we hadn't planned on doing the Netflix movies... Never say never," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "It would just have to be the right time for everybody."

